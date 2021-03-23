Balcony collapsed during the wedding ceremony; 1 killed and several injured

Lucknow: A man was killed when a balcony collapsed during a wedding ceremony in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. 12 people were injured in the accident. The tragedy took place in Kutubpur village in Firozabad district. SP (City) M C Misra said several people had gathered to witness a marriage ceremony when the balcony of the house belonging to Zakir Ali collapsed.

The deceased was identified as Badshah alias Arvind, 35, who was standing on the balcony at the time of the accident. Twelve people were injured when the debris of the balcony fell. The injured were rushed to the hospital. The body of the deceased Badshah was left to relatives after postmortem.