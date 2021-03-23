Bogus entries in electoral list found out in Kerala

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday admitted that thousands of bogus voters have found place in the electoral list of the state. This confirmation to some extent justifies the allegations raised by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena during a press conference on Monday said that a preliminary investigation by District collectors have revealed that there are multiple entries in voters list in every district.

During the press conference Meena said, “Bogus voters are a major issue from time immemorial. This is because the Block Level Officers (BLOs) do not conduct proper scrutiny in many places. In Kasargod, 5 voters card was given in the name of Kumari. Four of the cards were destroyed and the concerned authority responsible for this has been suspended.” Strict action will be taken against officials if foul play is detected in the voter card issuing exercise, he added.

The Opposition had handed over the details of 2,16,510 of fake voters they have identified. The Opposition leader raised serious allegations of irregularities in the preparation of voters list and urged remedial measures from Election commission.