Covid-19 cases in India goes up a bit

In the last two days the Covid-19 cases reported cases in India were 40,715 cases , which were lower than the other reported cases, and the persons dead due to this were 199 in the last 24 hours, the Union minister of health and family welfare said on Tuesday. But now the death rate has now risen to 160,166. Even after the pandemic’s first anniversary and nationwide lockdown several countries, including India, are experiencing another wave of coronavirus disease.

The health ministry’s updated data at today 8am shows that there were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease. The data also showed the active caseload now includes 2.96 per cent of the total infections and the national recovery rate is down at 95.67%.

As per the report of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 23,54,13,233 samples tested for Covid-19 up to Monday and of these, 967,459 samples were tested the same day.

On Monday Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the daily cases of Covid-19, and together account for 80.5% of the new cases registered in the last 24 hours, according the home ministry’s record.