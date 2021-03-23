COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1985 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kannur 252, Kozhikode 223, Thrissur 196, Kottayam 190, Ernakulam 178, Kollam 175, Thiruvananthapuram 148, Kasaragod 128, Alappuzha 117, Pathanamthitta 101, Malappuram 92, Palakkad 79, Wayanad 59 and Idukki 47. During the last 24 hours, 57,425 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 3.46.

A total of 1,27,53,967 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, TRUNAT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing. Today, 100 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1751 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 122 is not clear. There are currently 1,26,263 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,22,610 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,653 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 441 people were admitted to the hospital today.