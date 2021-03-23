Covid-19 Update: 2172 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2172 new coronavirus cases along with 2348 recoveries and 6 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 444,398 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 427,188 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1451. At present there are 15,759 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 209,079 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 35.5 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

Abu Dhabi has made it compulsory for those working in vital sectors and industries within the private sector to undergo PCR testing every two weeks, according to a statement from health authorities. Employees can take the tests for free.