Covid-19 Update: 349 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 534 new coronavirus cases along with 349 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in the country. The newly diagnosed cases include 437 contacts of active cases and 97 travel related.

The number of total confirmed cases reached at 174,762. The total recoveries stand at 161111. The death toll has reached at 275. At present there are 133,76 active cases in the country.

There are 174 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1150. 22 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 207 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The Ministry has conducted 11,738 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7063 people were tested for the first time. Till now 167,9713 tests were conducted in the country. 21,806 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 637,461.