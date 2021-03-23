Covid-19 Update: 404 recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. 836 new coronavirus cases along with 404 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Oman have now touched 152364. This includes 139846 recoveries and 1633 deaths.

The recovery rate has reached at 91.8%. The fatality rate remained firm at 1.1%. At present there 10885 people under medical treatment. In this 105 patients are admitted in ICUs.

More than 4,000 people in Musandam Governorate have been vaccinated during the past two days. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.