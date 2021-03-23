Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 97% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also remained firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Also Read: UAE bans gatherings for mid-Sha’ban

Meanwhile, 410 new coronavirus cases along with 366 recoveries and 5 new deaths has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 159, followed by the Eastern Province with 80, Makkah with 71, the Northern Borders Province recorded 23 and Hail confirmed 14 cases.

Till now 385,834 people were infected with the coronavirus infection. In this 375,165 people were recovered. The death toll is at 6618. At present there are 4051 people under medical treatment. In this 617 were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.