Directorate General of Civil Aviation announces its decision on international flight service suspension

The civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the decision on the international flight service suspension. DGCA has extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till April 30.

Only international scheduled flights and flights under ‘ Vande Bharat Mission’ are exempted from this. At present international flights operate to and from 27 countries under the air bubble scheme launched by the union government. India has formed air bubble pacts with several countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The union government has imposed suspension on international flight service on March 23, 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.