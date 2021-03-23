Forex Market: Indian rupee ends lower against US dollar, reaches 19.70 against Dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended lower against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices and positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened flat at 72.37 against the dollar. During the trading , it witnessed an intra-day high of 72.27 and a low of 72.45.

The indian rupee finally settled 6 paise lower at 72.43 against the US dollar . On Monday , the Indian rupee had settled at 72.37 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee was trading at 19.70 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.42 per cent to 92.12.