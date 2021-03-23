Gulf country issues new guidelines for institutional quarantine

A gulf country has announced new guidelines for institutional quarantine. Oman has announced this. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has announced these fresh guidelines.
All arrivals into Oman starting from 2 pm on March 29 shall book accommodation in hotels and institutional isolation via the (Sahala) platform on (httpsi/covid19.emushrifom/). Airlines are responsible for ensuring that the passenger is holding a confirmed booking via the (Sahala) platform.
Also Read: Ministry of Labour issues restrictions on hiring expats in some professions
Only diplomats working at foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Oman , their families, and diplomats visiting the Oman, people aged above 60 and below 18 if travelling alone were exempted from this. Air crrew and sick passengers were also exempted.
Post Your Comments