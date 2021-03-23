Gulf country issues new guidelines for institutional quarantine

A gulf country has announced new guidelines for institutional quarantine. Oman has announced this. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has announced these fresh guidelines.

All arrivals into Oman starting from 2 pm on March 29 shall book accommodation in hotels and institutional isolation via the (Sahala) platform on (httpsi/covid19.emushrifom/). Airlines are responsible for ensuring that the passenger is holding a confirmed booking via the (Sahala) platform.

Only diplomats working at foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Oman , their families, and diplomats visiting the Oman, people aged above 60 and below 18 if travelling alone were exempted from this. Air crrew and sick passengers were also exempted.