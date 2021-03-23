Gulf country updates entry rules, changes curfew timings

A gulf country has revised the entry rules for passengers to enter the country. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwaiti cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah has decided to revise the entry rules and to change the partial curfew timings. The new rules will come into effect as of March 23.

As per the new decision, people who had received an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as Kuwaiti students will be exempted from the compulsory hotel quarantine. A certificate of registration issued by the university is needed for students studying abroad, to make an exception from the institutional quarantine.

The nationwide curfew would be slightly relaxed and would now be from 6pm to 5am — as opposed to the earlier timings of 5pm to 5am. Restaurants and cafes would be allowed to provide home delivery services during the curfew. Also, residents would be allowed to engage in outdoor exercises from 6pm to 8pm, provided they wore masks and adhered to social distancing rules.