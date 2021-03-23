Know the beauty secrets of ghee

Hey, you love to eat ghee? If yes, you should know how beneficial is ghee for your skin and if you don’t like it, then change your mind because you will surprised when you come to know about its beauty benefits.

Bye, bye dry skin

Like to say bye to your dry skin! Ghee can help you. Apply a few drops of ghee and apply on your skin and massage it for a few minutes, soon a protective coating will be there to heal the dry skin and prevent the skin from drying in future.

Want to be wrinkle free?

We all know that adding ghee just enhances the flavour of the food,but do you know that it also helps your skin look more youthful. The Vitamin E present in ghee promotes anti-aging, so eating ghee on a regular basis will help your skin remain wrinkle free and young.

Ghee as bath oil

Are you are fan of bath oils, then you need to try ghee as bath oil for sure.

Take 5 tablespoons of ghee and mix it with 10 drops of your favourite essential oil. Apply a few drops of this oil on your body after you take bath and you will be left with the softest skin ever.

Tired of dull and tired eyes?

Wait no more, grab a jar of ghee and apply a few drops of it around your eyes. Make sure, the ghee does not enter into the eyes. Regular massage of ghee around eyes will help to make your eyes seem brighter than before.

Shine your lips

Apply ghee daily on your lips, as its a natural lubricant, it makes your lips shiny and soft.