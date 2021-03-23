Mahindra Defence to supply 1,300 light combat vehicles for the Indian Army

New Delhi: 1300 light specialist vehicles will be procured for the defense forces. For this, a contract worth 1,056 crores has been signed with Mahindra Defense Systems. The vehicles will be fully handed over to the Army within four years. Modern warplanes capable of mounting and carrying medium-range machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, and anti-tank guided missiles will be delivered. The vehicles will be designed and manufactured in India.

Vehicles will also have the ability to repel attacks with small arms. The main mission of such vehicles is to assist small units of the army in war zones. This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defense industry and will add another milestone to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government.