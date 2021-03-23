Ministry of Home Affairs issues new Covid-19 guidelines

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the revised Covid-19 guidelines. The new guidelines will come to effect from April 1,2021. The guidelines will remain in force up to April 30, 2021. All activities have been permitted outside Containment Zones and SOPs have been prescribed for various activities.

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, at district/ sub-district and city/ ward level to prevent the spread of infection.

As per the new revised guidelines, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.