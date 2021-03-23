Pakistani bride demands books worth Rs. 46,000 as ‘Haq Mehr’. [WATCH]

A Pakistani bride named Naila Shaman has asked her fiance for books worth PRK 1,00,000 (Rs 46,600) instead of “Haq Mehr”. The video of Naila talking in front of the bookshelf in her wedding dress has gone viral on social media. Naila, who is also a writer, made this decision with the aim of eradicating the bad social practices that exist in society.

“As you all know, I have demanded books worth PKR 100,000 for Haq Mehr. One reason for this is that due to rising inflation in our country, we cannot afford expensive gifts. On the other hand, it is also important to eliminate wrong customs from our society,” Naila said in the video. “If I, as a writer, do not attach value to books then how can we expect the common man to do so?” she asks. She adds, “The real reason I asked for the Haq Mehr is to give value to books so that we can also advise others to do the same.”