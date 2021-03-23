” The reason why BJP will not be worshipped is that they worship riots”: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched severe criticism against the BJP. The TMC leader said that BJP worship riots and that is the reason why BJP is not worshipped.

“BJP may offer you biryani as a treat after stealing the EVMs, but don’t take it from them… Be alert. BJP will not be worshipped in the region like in the rest of India, because BJP worships riots. Riots cannot be worshipped.”,” said Mamata Banerjee.

The reason why BJP will not be worshipped is that they worship riots. Riots will not be worshipped: TMC chief & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kashipur, Purulia pic.twitter.com/T61ddGnRKe — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

“Those who cast vote last time, I want to ask you: Did BJP transfer ? 15 lakh to each account? At the time of the election they come and take away your vote by making false promises that they will give you rice and dal (pulses),” she said.

“In BJP-ruled states women are not allowed to go out and study. They issue fatwas and dictate everything from what you wear and what you eat. They decide what clothes will you wear – saree or salwar kurta. They will tell pregnant women not to eat eggs. But we won’t listen to all these,” said Banerjee.