“We have to end this syndicate rule. We will end this culture”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress led West Bengal government. Amit Shah alleged that the TMC swindled funds that were sent for the relief post the Amphan Cyclone by the union government.

“The Centre had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you get a single penny? Where did all the money go? ‘Bhatija’ and company swindled the central funds sent for Amphan relief. We will probe everything,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Congress’s approach is dangerous for the state’

“Didi is only interested in making his nephew the next chief minister. Do you want the nephew to be the CM? If not, then vote for the BJP. “We have to end this syndicate rule of the TMC. We will end this culture,” Shah added.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will held on May 2.