Another state government bans public celebrations of Holi

Another state government in the country has banned public celebrations and gathering during Holi festival. Haryana state government has announced this. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi has imposed similar restrictions.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed this on Wednesday. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation. On Tuesday, Haryana reported three more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,104, while 895 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,81,588.

Of the fresh cases, 188 cases were reported from Gurgaon, 139 from Karnal, 118 from Ambala and 89 from Panchkula. At present, there are 6,149 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is at 96.71%.