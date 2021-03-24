British coronavirus variant more dangerous to children

The muted coronavirus variant detected in England is more dangerous to children. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said this. The muted coronavirus variant is now spreading in Germany. Germany government has imposed strict restrictions and safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The British mutant, and this is the difference with the spring, is proven to be more dangerous in children and young people so we need to put the protection of schools more front and centre than with the original virus,” said Angela Merkel.

“The situation is serious. Case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive care beds are filling up again. Essentially, we have a new virus… it is much deadlier, much more infectious and infectious for much longer,” Merkel said.