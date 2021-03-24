Commodity Market: Gold prices remain unchanged

The gold prices edged marginally higher at the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures today surged 0.44% to Rs.44841 per 10 gram. Silver futures also rose 0.82% to Rs.65506 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs.33,520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4190.

In the international market the price of spot gold was up 0.3% at US dollar 1,731.75 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.3% to US dollar 25.16 and platinum was flat US dollar 1,168.08.