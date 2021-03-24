Covid-19 Update: 11 new deaths reported in Oman

The recovery rate remained firm at 92% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of health in the country. Meanwhile, 741 new coronavirus cases along with 374 new recoveries and 11 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 153,105. The total recoveries now stand at 140,220. The death toll has reached at 1644.

24 people were admitted in hospitals in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of people under medical treatment in hospitals has surged to 373. In this 116 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.