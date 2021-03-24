Covid-19 Update: 306 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has remained firm at 97% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 466 new coronavirus cases along with 306 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Saudi Arabia. Of the new cases, 193 were recorded in Riyadh, 102 in the Eastern Province, 71 in Makkah, 13 in Hail, 13 in Madinah, 11 in Tabuk, 9 in Asir, 9 in Jazan, 8 in the Northern Borders region, 7 in Najran and 6 in Al-Jouf.

The overall infection tally has reached at 86,300. The total number of recoveries has mounted to 375,471. The death toll has reached at 6,624 .