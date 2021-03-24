Covid-19 Update: 570 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

570 new coronavirus cases along with 377 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 494 contacts of active cases and 76 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases in Qatar has reached at 175,332. The total recoveries stand at 161,488. The death toll has reached at 278. At present there are 13,566 active cases in the country.

There are 207 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1244. 28 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 224 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: 306 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The ministry has conducted 10811 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7034 people were tested for the first time. Till now 168,6747 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

20,864 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 658,325.