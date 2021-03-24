Covid-19 Updates: 2196 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 2196 new coronavirus cases along with 2385 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 446,594 people were infected with the pandemic in UAE. In this 429,573 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1456. At present there are 15,565 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 226,275 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 36 million tests were conducted in UAE.

Government and private nurseries in Sharjah can resume receiving children from March 28 with strict Covid safety protocols.