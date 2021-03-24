District administration imposes 10-day lockdown

The district administration has imposed a 10-day lockdown in Beed district in Maharashtra. The lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will come to effect from March 26 and will end on April 4. Earlier lockdown and night curfew were imposed in several districts including Pune and Nagpur.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fatalities again crossed 3-digit mark, for the first time since December 4 on Tuesday. Also, 28,000 new cases were recorded.

Also Read: 2196 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The state registered 132 deaths, after 127 on December 4, taking its toll to 53,589. A day after crossing the 25 lakh cumulative tally of infections, the state’s new infections rose from 24,645 on Monday to 28,699.