Forex Market: Indian rupee ends lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended lower against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the a heavy selloff in domestic equities, sustained foreign fund outflows, rising crude prices and strong US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened weak at 72.51 against the US dollar. Later it settled at 72.53, registering a loss of 10 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 72.43 against the US dollar .

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 92.42.