Gulf country announces new entry rules for passengers

A gulf country has issued new entry rules. Oman has announced new entry rules for passengers. The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman has issued a new circular for this. The new rules will come to effect from 2pm March 29.

As per the new rules, all passengers coming to Oman must undergo a 7-days mandatory institutional quarantine, pre-booked before arrival. All passengers arriving to Oman must reserve their quarantine accommodation through official website https://covid19.emushrif.com. All airlines operating flights to Oman are obligated to ensure that the traveller carries the confirmation of the accommodation reservation done through the official platform.

Also Read: Gulf country announces schools reopening date

Only passengers below the age of 16 and above 60 are exempted, among others, from mandatory institutional quarantine, but must undergo home quarantine and adhere to all other safety procedures.