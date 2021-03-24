ICC releases latest T20I Rankings

In Cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest T20I rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma has improved their rankings in the rankings.

Virat Kohli has moved up one place to fourth position and is now the highest-ranked Indian player. Rohit moved up three places to 14th position. Shreyas Iyer has moved up five places to a career-best 26th position while rookie Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also made rapid progress.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has moved up 21 places to 24th while Hardik Pandya has advanced 47 places to 78th. South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is in the number one for the first time in his career. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is in the second place.