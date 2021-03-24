India delays the big export of Covid-19 vaccine

National media reported that India has imposed a temporary hold the big exports of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries. India has decided to put a hold on the big exports of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

India, which is the world’s biggest exporter of the vaccine has took this decision as the number of coronavirus cases is surging in the country. As per External Affairs Ministry’s website,there have been no vaccine exports from the country since Thursday. This will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed Covax vaccine-sharing facility through which more than 180 countries are expected to get vaccine doses. The SII has already delayed shipments of the AstraZeneca drug to Brazil, Britain, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Covax has so far received 17.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the SII, of the 60.5 million doses India has shipped in total, and many countries are relying on the programme to immunise their citizens.