India to receive first cargo of crude oil from world’s newest oil producer

India will receive its first shipment of crude oil from world’s newest oil producer. The first cargo of crude oil from Guyana will reach soon in India. The crude oil has been charted by Trafigura will reach at Mundra port on April 8. 1 million-barrel cargo of Guyana’s Liza light sweet crude set sail on March 2 on Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Sea Garnet.

India’s oil import from OPEC has been declined between April 2020 and January 2021. India has also reduced the oil import from Venezuela. The main reason for this was the sanction by US on Venezuela. Guyana has began exporting crude in early 2020. Guyana has exported its oil to the United States, China, Panama and the Caribbean.