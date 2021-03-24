Jaguar launches fully electric SUV I-pace in India

Jaguar, the British luxury carmaker under Tata Motors, has launched its first electric vehicle, the i-Pace SUV in India. Available in three variants, S, SE, and HSE, the I-Pace is priced at Rs 1.05 crore, Rs 1.08 crore, and Rs 1.12 crore respectively. Each version comes with an 8 year/1.60 lakh km battery warranty, 5-year service package, 5 years roadside assistance, and 7.4 kW AC wall box charger.

Jaguar I-Pace has introduced the EV400 powertrain option in India. This version is powered by a dual electric motor powered by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery. The engine produces 394 bhp and 696 Nm of torque and delivers power to all four wheels. The iSpace, a performance SUV, can reach 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is set at 200 kilometers per hour.