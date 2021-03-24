DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

Mehbooba Mufti says PM Modi’s letter to Pakistan’s PM is a step in right direction

Mar 24, 2021, 05:11 pm IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction. She expressed hope that it would lead to a process of dialogue and reconciliation. She also said that Kashmir needs healing.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to convey his greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan. In the letter, PM Modi said that as a neighbouring country India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

