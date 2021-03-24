“Naxal attack in bus” ; Five policemen killed in explosion

Chhattisgarh; Five police officials were killed and 13 others wounded as Naxals blasted up the bus in which they were going in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on March 23. The landmine blast occurred between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under Dhaudai police station boundaries. Officials of the police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) were coming back to Naryanpur town in the bus, 300 km away from State capital Raipur, after a counter-insurgency operation, said Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

“Five DRG personnel, including the driver, were killed in the explosion,” he told. Aid was hurried to the scene and bodies and wounded personnel were relocated from the forest. The wounded personnel is being carried to Raipur in an Indian Air Force chopper for better treatment, the IG added.

Recently, while verifying the occurrence, State Director-General of Police D.M. Awasthi had stated over 20 security personnel were on the bus. The bus was moving along the under-construction Barsoor-Palli path which is circled by a thick forest of Abhujmad when the Naxals triggered a landmine explosion near a channel, said a police official.

Read more; JAL SHAKTI ABHIYAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches “Catch The Rain” Campaign

The consequence was such that the bus plunged off the channel. This was the following extreme Naxal attack on DRG personnel the frontline anti-Naxal power of the State police in one year. The DRG officials are hired from amongst local youth and capitulated Naxals in the Bastar range. On March 21, 2020, 17 security personnel, including 12 from DRG, were killed in a Naxal ambush in the Sukma district of the area.