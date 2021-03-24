‘No Indian is an outsider here, they are the children of Bharat Mata’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given befitting reply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘outsider’ remark. Narendra Modi said that West Bengal was the land of icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, in such place no one was an ‘outsider’. Prime Minister said this while addressing an election rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district

“Bengal brought together the people of India through Vande Mataram, and on that land, Mamata-didi is talking about ‘bohiragoto’. No Indian is an outsider here, they are the children of Bharat Mata,” he said.

“We are being called ‘tourists’, fun is being made of us, we are being insulted. Didi, people of Rabindranath’s Bengal don’t consider anybody outsider,” the PM said

“The relief sent by the Central govt got stuck in the nephew window. Today, the entire WB is asking – Who looted the relief material of Amphan? Who looted the foodgrains sent for the poor? The people affected by Amphan are still suffering. On May 2, Bengal will see the real change,” PM Modi said.

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27-April 29 for 294 Assembly seats. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.