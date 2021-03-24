P M Narendra Modi sent greetings on Pakistan Day

India wants a friendly relation with Pakistan but an ambience of trust, lacking terror and malice, is “imperative” for it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a letter to his Pakistani equivalent Imran Khan.

Modi wrote the letter to Khan to greeting the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” he said.

As per the Government sources, it is a customary letter sent every year.

Modi also sent his best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan in bartering with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is said to have been signs of positive movement in bonds between India and Pakistan. The Indian and Pakistani armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir last month.

On Monday, a committee of Pakistani officials came to India for a meeting of the permanent Indus Commission, which is the first such dialogue in over two-and-a-half years.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said last week that India seeks good neighbourly ties with Pakistan and is committed to approaching issues, if any, bilaterally but added that any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a favourable atmosphere.

He also added that the onus is on Islamabad to create such an atmosphere.

The relations between the two countries tumbled after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and has divided the state into two union territories in 2019.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 1940 when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind also sent separate message to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.