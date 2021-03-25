‘BJP demands the imposition of President’s Rule’ ; Minister calls the government a “Failure”

Mumbai: The BJP has demanded the imposition of a presidential government in Maharashtra. Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Thursday that he met President Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of his Republican Party of India (A) over the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra. Athawale stated that he asked President’s rule to be inflicted in the state between corruption allegations against the home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The movement comes in the watch of charges made by the ex-Mumbai police chief. The minister has rejected the accusation saying he was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur after testing positive for Covid-19 and then home quarantining at his Mumbai bungalow in February, when according to the cop’s letter he met Vaze.

NCP leaders including the party’s national leader Sharad Pawar have supported Deshmukh. The former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, though, has remained to support his voice claiming that this is not the primary time corruption charges have been executed against the state home minister. He has repeatedly demanded Deshmukh’s resignation.

Read more; Aisle launches “Arike” – India’s first vernacular dating app for Malayalees

The prime cop on the other hand has moved to the Supreme Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry against Deshmukh. The apex court instructed him to the high court stating the latter was a more appropriate forum for determining the problem. After this, the former Mumbai Police chief withdrew his petition.