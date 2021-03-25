‘BJP will form the government in the state after 35 days’ : Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after 35 days. The UP Chief Minister said this while addressing an election rally in South 24 Parganas district.

“West Bengal was once an advanced and progressive state. But the Congress, the Left Front and then the TMC stunted the industrial growth of the state and corruption blossomed… Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Rs 1,000 crore to the state after cyclone Amphan but the money never reached the people and was usurped by the TMC leaders,” said Yogi Adityanath.

He also claimed that the countdown to the end of the TMC rule in West Bengal has begun and the BJP will form the government in the state after 35 days to usher in a new era of development and progress.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.