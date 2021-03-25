Covid-19 cases in Maharastra recording close to 32,000 on Wednesday

On Wednesday in Maharastra the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases reported in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, recording close to 32,000 cases. Maharashtra reported 31,855 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths on Wednesday, while 15,098 patients were also discharged following recovery.

There were also 2,47,299 active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

The number of new cases reported a day before in Maharashtra were 28,699. And, on Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases.

Maharashtra’s percentage of patients recovered is at 88.21 per cent, while the case death rate is 2.09 per cent.

Considering the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra has tested 1,87,25,307 samples of which 25,64,881 have been tested positive for the viral disease.

At present, there are 12,68,094 people home quarantine and 13,499 people in institutional quarantine in the state.

Highest positive cases reported today in Municipal corporations:

Mumbai: 5,190 cases, 6 deaths

Pune: 3,566 cases, 2 deaths

Pune rural: 1,360 cases, 2 deaths

Nagpur: 2,965 cases, 19 deaths

Nagpur rural: 782 cases, 10 deaths

Aurangabad: 899 cases, 4 deaths

Nashik: 859 cases, 6 deaths

Highest active cases in the districts of Maharastra:

Pune: 49,036

Nagpur: 34,016

Mumbai: 29,395

Thane: 24,567

Aurangabad: 16,175

Nashik: 16,048

The Union health ministry said the wave of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab is of “grave concern”.

“Two states are of grave concern which showed recent surge in cases. First is Maharashtra and second is Punjab. Maharashtra reported over 28,000 cases. The top five districts are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Nine out of the top 10 districts with the highest active number of Covid-19 cases in India are in Maharashtra. These districts are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola.

Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, district authorities in Maharashtra’s Nashik have imposed lockdown till March 31. As per the lockdown guidelines, all shops except those dealing in primary services will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday. On weekdays, shops will be allowed to work between 7am to 7pm.

In Aurangabad, while the lockdown is already in place till April 11, authorities also imposed Section 144 of CrPC on Wednesday. Section 144 will be applicable from 8am to 5 pm.

Lockdown has also been declared in Nanded district from March 25 to April 5.