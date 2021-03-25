Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases surges in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained 97% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. 482 new coronavirus cases along with 360 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 204 were recorded in Riyadh, 84 in Makkah, 76 in the Eastern Province, 34 in the Northern Borders region, 21 in Madinah, 14 in Hail, 10 in Jazan, 8 in Asir, 7 in Al-Jouf, 6 in Tabuk and 4 in Najran.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 386,782. The total recoveries now stand at 375,831. The death toll has reached at 6630. At present there are 4321 people are under medical treatment in the country.In this 622 are admitted in ICUs.