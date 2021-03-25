Education Ministry announces school reopening date

The Education Ministry in Sri Lanka has announced the school reopening date. All schools Western Province in the country will be reopened on March. This includes schools in Sri Lankan capital city, Colombo. The schools in the island nation was closed on October last year.

“Now we believe that a conducive environment has been created to re-open all schools and all grades in the Western Province. The health recommendations in this regard were conveyed by the Health Services Director General,” said Education Minister G.L. Peiris.

The Western Province has been the worst affected by the pandemic. Sri Lanka’s overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 90,765 and 552, respectively.