Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar. As per market experts, the surging of coronavirus infection in India has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 72.68 against US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee has reached lower by 7 paise to 72.62 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 92.55. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,951.90 crore.