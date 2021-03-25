DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

Mar 25, 2021, 03:54 pm IST

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against  the US dollar.  As per market experts, the surging of coronavirus infection in India has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the  Indian rupee opened marginally  lower at 72.68 against US  dollar.  During trading the Indian rupee has reached lower by 7 paise to 72.62 against the US dollar.

Also Read:  Gold prices edges marginally higher 

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 92.55. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,951.90 crore.

Tags
Mar 25, 2021, 03:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button