Gulf country imposes movement ban at night

A gulf country has decided to impose movement ban at night. Oman has decided this. The supreme Committee in Oman has decided to impose a nationwide night curfew.

As per the new order, all commercial activities will be banned and the movement of individuals and traffic will be banned from 8pm to 5am, spanning March 28 to April 8.

“To control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, it has been decided to impose a curfew from March 28 to April 8. All the shops, coffee shops, restaurants and other trading outlets will close from 8pm to 5am,” the Supreme Committee said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced the detection of 733 new coronavirus cases and six deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 153,838 and over fatalities to 1,650 in the Sultanate.