Indian-Israeli collaboration reportedly developed oral COVID-19 vaccine

Companies in India and Jerusalem have jointly developed a capsule vaccine against Covid-19. It was jointly developed by Gurugram-based Premas Biotech and Jerusalem-based Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Preliminary experiments have been performed on animals, but none of these scientific reports have been reported. Clinical trials will begin in May 2021. We will have to wait another three months to conduct experiments on humans.

What is an oral vaccine capsule?

It is a protein-based VLP (Virus-Like Particle) vaccine. It provides triple protection against SARS CoV 2. Targets the spike, membrane, and envelope proteins of the coronavirus. These three proteins are important in the structure of the coronavirus. It is these proteins that give it a shape. They also help to double the host body. The role of the vaccine is to neutralize these antigenic proteins. The vaccine is being developed by Oravax, a joint venture between Premas and Oramed. Prabuddha Kundu, MD, Premas Biotech, says that reports on the 100 percent successful vaccine will be published within a month.