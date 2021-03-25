iPhone 11 – Holi limited-period offer started

iPhone 11 has started a discount in India and is now selling at an effective price of Rs. 41,900 under a limited-period offer for Holi. The offer is initiated by Apple Premium Reseller Imagine, and is suitable for customers purchasing the iPhone 11 both online and offline. The Holi offer includes a cashback of Rs. 5,000, as well as accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000, effectively bringing the price down by Rs. 13,000. The shop keepers is also offering discounts on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 under the same Holi offer.

The last-generation iPhone 11Rs 51,999 sells for a starting price of Rs. 54,900 without any discounts. Imagine’s Holi offer includes a Rs. 5,000 cashback that is relevant for customers making purchases through HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options. The retailer is also offering accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000, along with an additional exchange gift of Rs. 3,000 that can bring the price down even further.

Buyers can seek the Holi offer through the Imagine website and retail stores in the country. Imagine has not said how long the offer will be running for, but the HDFC cashback is only applicable until March 27.

Started in September 2019, the iPhone 11 has been one of the most popular models in its price section. Marketing research firm Omdia recently claimed that the iPhone 11 was the most exported smartphone in 2020 followed by the iPhone SE (2020).