Natural remedy for dandruff using custard apples or sitaphal

In hair care, dandruff is a common problem people have and can be quite uncomfortable. It also leads to hair fall and skin infections on the face, back and torso as the flakes tend to shed on the body and cause the infection. Even though there are a number of anti-dandruff solutions out there, but they often can be very harsh on the skin and in some cases may not be a lasting cure for the condition. Instead of using all those chemicals on your head use natural remedies like sitaphal or custard apple.

Sitaphal, its peel and seeds have very effective anti-fungal, antibacterial, insecticidal and antiseptic properties. These features make this fruit the perfect way to get rid of scalp problems like dandruff and head lice. Using custard apples along with coconut oil has a number of beauty benefits, not only does it help hydrate your scalp and hair, but it also helps get rid of dandruff.

How to make sitaphal oil?

Take the peel of one sitaphal and some coconut oil (the quantity depends on the length of your hair). Then crush the peel of the fruit to form a fine paste. Take a pan and heat the coconut oil and add the sitaphal paste to it, be sure the oil isn’t too hot and keep stirring so that the oil does not overheat. The purpose is to allow the juice of the sitaphal to blends into the oil. Once the oil slightly changes colour, filter out the sitaphal and store it.

Then apply this oil on your scalp about one hour before washing your hair. Massage it into your scalp and allow it to absorb in. Wrapping a hot towel around your hair will also help the nutrients get into your scalp.

Do this for two to three times a week for two weeks and you can feel the difference.

As this oil has to be applied just before you wash your hair you can make the oil as and when required. If using the skin of a sitaphal is difficult then the seeds can be used instead. You need to grind the seeds and use it the same way as the peel.