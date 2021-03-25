RTA announces free parking in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced free parking. RTA announced that all public parking, except multi-storey parking, will be free of charge for three days, starting today. The free public parking will come into effect from Thursday, March 25, until Saturday, March 27, 2021. They will revert to paid parking on Sunday, March 28.

RTA’s decision follows directives from the Dubai Ruler’s Court noting that work would be suspended at government departments and institutions for three days, starting Thursday, as a mark of respect for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, who passed away on Wednesday.