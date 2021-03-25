UAE based airlines announces important decision

The General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia has made an important announcement. The authority has informed that all flights of Emirates and Etihad have been moved from the Northern Gate to Terminal 1 at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The new rule will come into force from Monday, March 29, 2021. Earlier, the authority has announced that the international flight service will resume in the country from May 17, 2021.

The UAE based airlines — including Emirates and Etihad — as well as other Gulf carriers are running trials of digital passports. The digital passport — a certification, verification and validation system — could be an advanced form of the UAE’s Al Hosn mobile app, with not just vaccination and Covid-19 test data, but also details like pre-travel eligibility requirements for the destination.