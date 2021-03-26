Arab coalition forces intercepted ballistic missile attack targeting Najran

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Najran in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Najran, is a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen.

Earlier the Saudi air defence had destroyed around 8 explosives laden drone launched by the Houthi militants targeting Saudi. Also projectile attack sparked a fire at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia on Friday. A petroleum distribution terminal in Jazan was hit by a Houthi projectile, causing it to catch on fire. “A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan… resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” the energy ministry said in a statement .

“These attacks confirm the terrorist Houthi militia’s rejection of all political efforts to end the crisis,” defense ministry spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said