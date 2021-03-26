At least 32 killed and several injured in a train collision in Egypt

At least 32 people have been killed after two trains collided near the Egyptian city of Sohag, around 300 miles south of Cairo. Apart from this, many people have also been injured in this accident. Egypt’s Railway Authority says the second train collided with the first from behind leading two carriages to derail. Emergency brakes triggered by unknown persons caused the first train to halt abruptly, the Egyptian Railway Authority has said.

Egypt’s Health Ministry said at least 32 people were killed and 84 others were injured after two trains collided north of the Egyptian city of Sohag on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that health officials had sent 36 ambulances to the scene and the casualties were being taken to local hospitals. “The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn,” a news agency quoted. “Anyone who caused this painful accident through negligence or corruption, or anything similar, must receive a deterrent punishment without exception or delay,” el-Sisi said on Twitter.